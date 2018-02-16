Posted on by

Trivette named to Greensboro College Dean’s List


Staff Report

GREENSBORO — Paris DeeAnn Trivette, of Yadkinville, is among 225 students to be named to the dean’s list at Greensboro College for the fall 2017 semester.

To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of his/her course credit hours at Greensboro College’s main campus.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.

