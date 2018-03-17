Jonesville mayor honors Beta Club

JONESVILLE — This week marks National Beta Week for hundreds of clubs nationwide. Starmount High School is one such club that knows the importance of the Beta mission and strives to enact achievement, character, leadership, and service toward others.

Therefore, the officers and other outstanding members met with the Mayor of Jonesville, Eugene Pardue. Those students include seniors Landon Baity and Alyssa Byrd, president and vice president respectfully, as well as officers Margaret Pardue and Nathaniel Trivette.

This meeting took place at the town hall in which the mayor signed a proclamation recognizing those values and National Beta Week in Yadkin County.

Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue visits with Starmount High School Beta President Landon Baity. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Mayor-Pardue-with-SHS-Beta-President-Landon-Baity-formatted.jpg Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue visits with Starmount High School Beta President Landon Baity. Photo courtesy of Melanie Matthews Beta members, from left, Abbey Johnson, Jonathan Pineda, Carson Hemric, Margaret Pardue, Alyssa Byrd, Landon Baity, Nathaniel Trivette, Gatlin Welborn and Patrick Usher witness signing of proclamation by Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_See-caption-in-email-Beta-proclamation-formatted.jpg Beta members, from left, Abbey Johnson, Jonathan Pineda, Carson Hemric, Margaret Pardue, Alyssa Byrd, Landon Baity, Nathaniel Trivette, Gatlin Welborn and Patrick Usher witness signing of proclamation by Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue. Photo courtesy of Melanie Matthews