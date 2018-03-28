Prom fashion show reminiscent of Disney

At the end of February, Starmount High School had a fashion show in order to raise funds for prom. This array of formal wear was sponsored by Southern Bride, with just more than 100 people who attended the event.

The theme for prom this year was “Tale as Old as Time” from the iconic classic “Beauty and the Beast.” It was no surprise that the final runway item featured large ballgowns and jewel-tone colors.

Upperclassmen were allowed to model, and they were the ones who were showing off the dresses and tuxedos featured at Southern Bride’s prom store. Most of the dresses were red or were accentuated by flower detailing on them. The tuxedo options were black, red, or white.

The fashion show was to give the students an idea of what they could wear to prom. The dresses and tuxedos were all different. The dresses were all beautiful, yet one of the show’s short ensembles was a hit, a two-piece modeled by Rhyne Stewart. It had a black lace top and white ruffles on the bottom, which went perfectly with a classic white tuxedo worn by one of the junior male models.

There were a lot of dresses and tuxedos to choose from in the catwalk finale, and more are housed in the prom store, but the most coveted dress showcased fit the theme best. It would be the red and black form-fitted, two-piece dress in satin and lace material, worn by Kayla Vanhoy.

For the tuxes to fit the prom theme this year, flowers of red or white would do for boutonnieres, as well. Flowers will be an important feature at prom, most likely the rose since it would fit the theme as it is one of the most important symbols in the movie.

White and gold also may be the trending colors for Starmount’s prom, and the simple color black will always remind our inner children of the darkness of Beast. Fortunately, the Beast transforms for love, and with prom approaching, students will transform into the perfect prom attire for their special night.

Jenna Atkinson is a Starmount High School Journalism Club member.

Junior models show off their dresses at the end of show backstage. They are, from left, Morgan Johnson, Gracee Bryant, Autumn Whitaker and Madisyn Hopkins. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Junior-Models-at-the-end-of-show-backstage-from-left-Morgan-Johnson-Gracee-Bryant-Autumn-Whitaker-and-Madisyn-Hopkins-formatted.jpg Junior models show off their dresses at the end of show backstage. They are, from left, Morgan Johnson, Gracee Bryant, Autumn Whitaker and Madisyn Hopkins. Junior models are excited to kick off the show. They are, from left, Tiffany Bell, Kayla Vanhoy and Rhyne Stewart. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Junior-models-excited-to-kick-off-the-show-pose-backstage-left-to-right-Tiffany-Bell-Kayla-Vanhoy-and-Rhyne-Stewart-formatted.jpg Junior models are excited to kick off the show. They are, from left, Tiffany Bell, Kayla Vanhoy and Rhyne Stewart. Seniors show off classic tuxedos and ballgowns for Disney theme prom fashion show. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Seniors-pose-in-classic-tuxedos-and-ballgowns-for-Disney-theme-formatted.jpg Seniors show off classic tuxedos and ballgowns for Disney theme prom fashion show.