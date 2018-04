Forbush Elementary honor roll announced

EAST BEND — Forbush Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

Third-grade A: Makenzie Baker, Sydney Chapman, Carl Coston, Madelyn East, Lucas Harrell, Isaac Henderson, Kristopher Moore, Marley Moss, Heidi Neff, Adrianna Phillips, Elias Rodriquez-Pena, Christian Sapp, Shawn Semones, Savanna Sizemore, William Staley, Jackson Swaim, Meredith Tomko, Caleb Williams

Third-grade A-B: Kaleb Bales, Matthew Bryant, Nina Casertano, Avery Reece, Tori Shelton, Mercie Slater, David Starling, Mayle Willard

Fourth-grade A: Ryder Austin, Corbin Bradsher, Brooke Gibbs, Jane Helton, Isaiah Hill, Paige Ratcliffe, Delilah Staley

Fourth-grade A-B: Cameron Bennett, Addison Edwards, Kayce Harris, Steven Holcomb, Brelyn Hutchens, Abigail Lange, Connor Long, Jackson Martin, Jaxon Phillips, Spencer Willard, Ayla Zachary

Fifth-grade A: Emily Beavers, Chance Farmer, Megan Matthews, Caleb Neff, Destiny Reavis, Riley Reece, Reese Ruckman, Konnor Sizemore, Levi Taylor, Carrie Vestal

Fifth-grade A-B: Kaitlyn Conley, Andrew Eads, Katelyn Eads, Hayden Eaton, Reagan Henderson, Aaron Hutchens, Riley Kiter, Kedrick Long, Jeriad Mahieu, Colton Moxley, Ashley Pardue, Gabriel Salmons, Gracie Shoaf, Jacob Slater

Sixth-grade A: Hannah Bradsher, Abigail Collins, Carlyle Greene, Hunter Hall, Mallory Hutchens, Troy Snow

Sixth-grade A-B: William Gopar-Holcomb, Jaxson Gray, Destiny Gresham, Evan Lydick, Holden Moxley, Nicholas Myers, Danil Paolillo,Victor Smith, Chloe Springer, Allie Ann Sunderman