Just a bunch of hocus pocus

It was a warm and sunny Halloween and the streets of Yadkinville and Boonville were filled with children and adults enjoying the day. From scarecrows to scary creatures, unicorns to superheroes, costumes of all sorts could been seen.

Yadkin Arts Council staff members Lindsay Craven and Annie O’Brien sport Halloween costumes bright and dark.

A host of colorfully costumed characters trick or treat on the plaza of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.

The Queen of Hearts accepts some candy from a witch on Halloween in Yadkinville.

A mama and baby scarecrow go trick or treating in Yadkinville.

Trick or treaters descend on downtown Yadkinville for Halloween.

Sanderson sisters Mary and Winifred await the arrival of the children for trick or treating on All Hallows Eve.

Boonville Town Administrator Sarah Harris adds the finishing touches to a young girls costume at Boonville’s annual Boo Bash Halloween celebration.

Halloween-themed cakes are part of a cake walk fundraiser during Boonville’s annual Boo Bash.

Deadpool, among other superheroes, is spotted strolling the streets of Boonville on Halloween.

Costumed kids take part in a cake walk during Boonville’s Boo Bash.