Adams to host campaign kickoff event on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. Adams will officially launch her candidacy for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx at a kickoff event Saturday at the Big Winston Lounge in Winston-Salem. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, invites friends, supporters and the public at large to join her from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free. Big Winston Lounge is located at 740 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

“This is a chance for me to extend hospitality, visit with old friends and make some new ones, tell guests a bit about who I am and why I am running, and say officially that we’re in the race in 2018,” said Adams.

The Fifth District covers parts of 11 northwestern North Carolina counties, including all of Forsyth, and runs to the Tennessee border. Adams, who has earned a reputation as an energetic and effective campaigner, said, “I am running to win, and I intend to devote as much time and energy as necessary to do just that.”

Adams is from Winston-Salem and graduated from East Forsyth High School. She earned the B.A. degree in speech communication from Morgan State University in Baltimore and returned to her home town and worked for more than 37 years in manufacturing and management positions before retiring from Johnson Controls in 2013. She is serving her third term on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Adams’ roots are deep in Winston-Salem and the Fifth District. “It’s a big district,” she said, “and we are diverse. But, at the same time, we have common concerns about jobs, educational opportunities, environment, healthcare, equality, financial security, and countless other things. I want to concentrate on the issues that bind us together and be the strong voice of reason and betterment for all the residents of the Fifth Congressional District.”