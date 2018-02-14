Vickie Sawyer announces candidacy for NC Senate

MOORESVILLE — Vickie Sawyer has officially announced her candidacy for the 34th District of the North Carolina Senate.

“I have been a resident, community leader and business owner in Iredell County for over 20 years,” said Sawyer. “I have enjoyed serving my community and I am prepared to take the next step and represent the people of Iredell and Yadkin counties in the North Carolina Senate.”

Sawyer began her residency in Iredell County after graduating college from UNC Charlotte in 1997 and then marrying Mooresville native Brett Sawyer in 1999. They have two daughters, Sydney, 15, and Braedy, 11.

Sawyer, along with her husband, own Sawyer Insurance & Financial Services, a small business they began together in Mooresville in 2002. She serves as treasurer for the Iredell County Republican Party, chairman of the Board for Iredell County Crosby Scholars and is a member of the Iredell County Planning Board. She was the past representative of the Iredell County Republican Party to the 9th Congressional District, served on the Iredell County School Facilities Task Force, co-chaired the successful 2014 school bond referendum committee and president of Lakeshore Elementary and Middle School Parent Teach Organizations. Sawyer also has been active as a youth and women’s softball coach and is a trustee of her church, Rocky Mount United Methodist.

“I want to couple fiscally-conservative principles with a collaborative approach that ensures economic and educational prosperity for Iredell and Yadkin counties, as well as communities across North Carolina,” Sawyer said. “I want to work with my fellow senators to strengthen our education system, enhance our attractiveness to new businesses and find new ways to make sure those who work in our areas of public safety have the resources they need to meet today’s challenges.”

Moving forward Sawyer will be continuing her outreach to the voters of Iredell and Yadkin counties, listening to their concerns and working to develop ideas that provide fiscally responsible ways to move the state forward.

