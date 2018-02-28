Adams files for Fifth District Congressional seat

WINSTON-SALEM — Denise D. (D.D.) Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, made the official announcement of her candidacy for North Carolina’s Fifth District Congressional seat at the Forsyth Board of Elections on Feb. 23.

Adams, born and raised in Winston-Salem, is serving her third term on the city council in Winston-Salem. The Fifth Congressional District is composed of 11 northwest North Carolina counties and is represented by Virginia Foxx, Republican. Adams is a Democrat.

Adams has a reputation as a fierce advocate for her North Ward constituents and for issues that have citywide impact. Adams, who describes herself as a lifelong “public servant volunteer,” said it is time the Fifth Congressional District had a representative in Washington who will speak up for the people like she has spoken up for the residents of her Winston-Salem City Council ward.

“It’s time for a new wave in North Carolina politics. For too long,” she said, “citizens in our Fifth District haven’t been heard. I will change that and make sure people come first again.”

Adams is a native of Winston-Salem and a passionate servant of the community. Adams has served as council member for the North Ward of Winston-Salem since 2009, and is serving as vice chair of the Finance Committee and the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee. Her desire to impact the quality of life for all people is the fire that drives her. Adams has served on the board of many local and state organizations including: NC League of Municipalities, Arts Council, First Tee of the Triad, Forsyth County Community Garden Extension.

In her role as city council member, Adams has:

• Spearheaded efforts to raise wages for police, firefighters and city workers;

• Championed city infrastructure investment, such as renovation of Benton Convention Center;

• Secured jobs for the beautification/development of city green spaces, walking paths and community gardens;

• Advocated for healthy foods in city “food deserts”;

• Supported pro-LGBTQ rights for city employees who have same-sex marriages/domestic partnerships to be allowed to include their partners/children as dependents as it relates to retirement and health care benefits;

• Led the environmental hydroponic/aquaponic facility project in the Kimberly Park neighborhood.

Adams received the B.A. degree in speech communication from Morgan State University and is also a graduate of several leadership organizations in the community and state, including Leadership North Carolina, Institute of Political Leadership of North Carolina and Leadership Winston-Salem. She is a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

