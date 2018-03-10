Jonesville native Aaron Cave files to run for NC House

On Feb. 26, Democratic candidate Aaron Cave filed to challenge two-time incumbent Lee Zachary for a seat in the NC House of Representatives, 73rd House District. The 73rd consist of Yadkin and portions of Forsyth counties.

In a press statement, Cave said, “I am running for those who feel it is time for a change in our state government.

“This is a campaign dedicated to lifting-up NC workers and their families, equal rights, and protecting our environment from corporate polluters. I support the right to bear arms and the fair rights of legal, competent gun owners,” Cave added.

Cave went on to state his plans for the campaign process.

“Over the next several months we will be having fundraisers, meet and greets, and reaching out to the community for support. Your support will change the face of our state government. It will prove that regular people have a right to take part in creating laws for North Carolina and representing their fellow citizens. It will ensure that NC workers are treated fairly and paid a living wage. Together we can make NC better,” he said.

Cave http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_cave-formatted.jpg Cave Submitted photo