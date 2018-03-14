William ‘Bill’ Howell running for Senate District 34

Iredell-Statesville Schools board member Bill Howell has announced his candidacy for State Senate District 34, running on the Republican ticket.

Howell, a 25-year resident of Iredell County, was born and raised in High Point. He has been a lifelong resident of North Carolina, except for the four years he served in the United States Air Force, having served in Vietnam.

Howell is a retired NC public school teacher, coach and athletic director. After his retirement from education, Howell worked for Homeland Security.

Howell ran for school board because he felt strongly that he could make a positive impact in education in Iredell County. He now strongly feels, among other items, that he can make a positive impact in education statewide.

Additionally, he will work to improve roadways, expressly I-77, and to insure that the state of North Carolina is a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars.

Howell is married to Deborah for 48 years. They have two children, Andy and Crystal Howell and Danielle and Joe Abbott, and four grandchildren.