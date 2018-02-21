Daoud to run for newly-drawn Senate District 34

EAST BEND — Former NCGOP Sixth District chairman, small business owner in Yadkin County (Huff Funeral Home), and former Lottery Commissioner A.J. Daoud announced this week that he will be seeking the seat for the newly-drawn District 34 of the North Carolina Senate, which serves Yadkin and Iredell counties.

Daoud’s career in public service began as a police officer, and he employed his law enforcement credentials to lead a non-profit organization aimed at gang prevention. Since then, Daoud launched and grew his own small business, which now employees 75 individuals.

In 2013, Governor Pat McCrory appointed Daoud to the North Carolina Lottery Commission, where he helped oversee a $2 billion budget. McCrory identified Daoud as the only fiscal conservative to provide more money for education by identifying and eliminating wasteful spending. In recent years, Daoud has dedicated his time to electing and organizing conservative Republicans across the state.

“When it comes to creating jobs, growing businesses, keeping our communities safe, and eliminating waste in government, I know what it takes — because I’ve done it,” said Daoud. “I’m proud to have served my community as a police officer, to have fought for our conservative values as a Republican leader, and I look forward to continuing to do both of these things as your state senator.

“In the Senate, my focus will be on creating jobs, cutting taxes, fighting crime, and lowering the cost of healthcare. These are the issues that voters in Iredell and Yadkin counties want to see addressed, and I’m jumping into this race because I have the experienced needed to solve these problems,” Daoud concluded.

Daoud is well known in the Republican ranks in Yadkin, because as the former NC GOP Sixth District chairman, he was heavily involved in the party’s appointment of Sen. Joyce Krawiec in 2014 after the incumbent resigned late in 2013.

Daoud has two children, Joey in California and Baileigh in Florida. He is married to Angie Thomas Daoud, who is a former NCGOP county chairman and is very active statewide with the Federated Women’s Organization. The couple live in East Bend, where A.J. volunteers his time with Habitat for Humanity and the United Way.

For more information, find Daoud on Facebook and on Twitter @AJDaoud.

A.J. Daoud files for State Senate District 34. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180220_105235-formatted.jpg A.J. Daoud files for State Senate District 34. Submitted photo