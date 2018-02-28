Posted on by

Are rain boots hot or so not?


By Elizabeth Pozo - For The Tribune and Yadkin Ripple

BOONVILLE — Rain boots are an essential in any wardrobe. However, have you ever questioned if they are fashion statement?

Wonder no more since we have the answer. When questioning individuals on Starmount High School’s campus, we discovered that the big, tall rain boots aren’t a favorite anymore.

Instead, duck boots are the new thing. Everyone seems to own a pair. I mean seriously, just look around and see all of them. They work well in the rain, snow, and shine.

Elizabeth Pozo is a member of the Starmount High School Journalism Club.

