Reporting from Atlantic Beach

I have returned from vacation feeling much refreshed after a week at the coast. I’m proud to say I accomplished all of the very important tasks on my to-do list.

1. Sit on the beach. This is always my number one priority on vacation. Just listening to the soothing sounds of the ocean, with my toes in the warm sand, is one of my favorite things. I occasionally take a short walk or dip my toes in the water, but mainly I just sit and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the beach.

2. Read a book. I read several books while enjoying the sound of the ocean. The first was titled “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware. It was a suspenseful mystery that kept me guessing to the very end. If you liked Paula Hawkins’ “The Girl on the Train” you’ll like this one as well. I also read Neil Gaiman’s “The Ocean at the End of the Lane.” I had never read any of Gaiman’s work before, but I will definitely be looking for more. I loved this book. This is what I would call the magical realism genre. If you’ve ever read any Sarah Addison Allen books you would like this one as well. It’s a little bit darker than her style, but still very much in the same vein. This one will definitely leave you wanting more. The characters are so vivid it leaves you feeling sad when the book ends as you want to continue hearing about their adventures. I also read several books in a cozy mystery series by Juliet Blackwell about a female general contractor for a construction company who renovates historic homes in San Francisco where she encounters a number of ghosts in the homes she’s working on. These books were just perfect summer beach reads.

3. Eat dinner somewhere good. And the final task on my to-do list to eat great meals was certainly accomplished as well. We have a number of favorite spots to eat at in the Beaufort, Morehead City and Atlantic Beach area. McCurdy’s is our go-to place for crab legs and a nice waterfront view. The stuffed potato and flounder is my favorite meal at Channel Marker. My dad’s all-time favorite place is Ruddy Ducks in Morehead. We usually get the shrimp basket, although they have great burgers as well, and a lovely waterfront view also. I have two all-time favorite places and if it ever came down to having to choose only one to dine at, I’m not sure I could. They are, Amos Mosquitoes in Atlantic Beach and Floyd’s 1921 in Morehead. Both have just wonderful dishes and the service is always excellent as well. The funny thing is, my favorite part of the dishes I get at both of these places includes the same item, tasso ham gravy. I first discovered this Cajun delight at Amos Mosquitoes. Tasso ham is a Cajun-spiced ham that is used to season sauces or gravy. It is simply amazing. I can’t get enough of it. At both places I always ask if they can just bring me an entire vat of the gravy.

I had a wonderful time on vacation, but it is still always wonderful to come back home to Yadkin County, even if that does mean my to-do list is back to including laundry and doing my own dishes.

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple and The Elkin Tribune, here she shares her musings on food, life and love. She can be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter @RippleReporterK.

Fried pork chops with tasso ham gravy at Amos Mosquitoes restaurant in Atlantic Beach. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/web1_IMG_3533.jpg Fried pork chops with tasso ham gravy at Amos Mosquitoes restaurant in Atlantic Beach. Sunset in Atlantic Beach. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/web1_IMG_3561.jpg Sunset in Atlantic Beach.