New year, new underwear

I used to dream about spending New Year’s Eve watching the ball drop in Times Square in New York City. Now, I’m lucky if I can stay up until midnight. Growing up we did always stay up until midnight and at least watched the coverage of the NYC ball drop. We would have family and friends over and eat snacks.

Last year we spent a quiet evening at home for New Year’s Eve. I had just recently learned I was pregnant, but we weren’t sharing the good news yet. I knew my friends would suspect something if I turned down a celebratory glass of champagne at midnight. As we were lounging on the couch watching TV, my husband asked me what my New Year’s resolution was going to be. I don’t really make resolutions, I told him. Well, don’t you have a goal or something for the New Year, he asked? Sure, I told him, patting my stomach, I’m making a person!

The reason I don’t make resolutions anymore is because I can never seem to keep them, even frivolous ones. About 10 years ago I made a resolution to wear fancy underwear and drink champagne more often. Even that I couldn’t manage to do. I just learned of a neat tradition from one of my sorority sisters that also involves underwear and the new year.

Arlene, who is Columbian, said she always buys a brand new pair of yellow underwear to wear for New Year’s Eve which symbolizes wealth and prosperity. She also said she eats 12 grapes, one wish for each month of the year and makes sure to have cash on hand at midnight to promote prosperity for the new year.

Another sorority sister of mine, Kara, has celebrated New Year’s Eve in Brazil with her fiance and she said it is amazing.

“We wear white on New Year’s Eve with an accent color on what we hope to come in the new year. Some girls wear their accents as a bathing suit or underwear, under their dress, yellow for prosperity, red for love, etc. Then, while in Brazil, we spend New Year’s Eve at the beach with family, watching fireworks at midnight. At the end of the fireworks, we jump seven little ‘waves’ and make a wish on each one,” Kara said.

Now, spending New Year’s Eve on the beach is definitely a tradition I can get behind!

I went to bed before midnight on New Year’s Eve this year and once again I didn’t make any resolutions, but I am looking forward to a new year and watching my sweet son grow!

Kitsey Burns Harrison is a reporter for The Yadkin Ripple. Here she shares her musings on life, love, food and being a new mom. She can be reached on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

