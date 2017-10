To the editor,

“If it ain’t broke …”

What is so broken about Elkin’s traffic situation that regressing from lights to 4-way stop signs will fix?

How will narrowing a street from four lanes to two improve traffic flow?

This proposal reminds one of the plan to plant trees in sidewalks. It didn’t turn out very well.

Why not direct attention to repaving Bridge Street and get rid of those bone-jarring bumps and holes?

Concerned neighbor,

Jerry Draughn

Jonesville