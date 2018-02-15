Letter to the editor

To the editor,

We are so grateful to Courtney Volunteer Fire Department for coming to our aid at 4 a.m. Superbowl Sunday. The detached garage with an apartment above at our home caught on fire and was built in the 1950s so it burned quick. Courtney Fire Department, along with William R. Davie and Farmington Fire Departments, put out the garage fire and saved our home, there was no damage to our home! Thanks ever so much for all our volunteer fire departments. Without them when disaster strikes what would we do?

Betina Gonzalez

Courtney