Lexia Wingler signs with SCC

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons have no shortage of talent on the volleyball court, and this past season Lexia Wingler showed her dominance as a middle hitter and blocker for the Falcons. On Monday afternoon, Wingler signed with Surry Community College to continue her volleyball career as a Knight.

“It feels really good to be signing. I never thought about playing volleyball in college,” said Wingler.

While at Forbush, Wingler dabbled in three different sports, though her main sports was always volleyball which she played for four years. For three years, Wingler played softball, and for two years, she played basketball.

“I want to definitely thank Coach Fulk, because she was awesome for the two years that she was my coach,” said Wingler.

The option to play volleyball in college hasn’t always been on Wingler’s mind. That was until Jan Marion-Kiser, the SCC volleyball coach, gave Wingler a call about possibly playing for the Knights.

“Two years ago I played volleyball with the SCC coach’s niece. I got a text about two months ago asking if I would ever be interested in playing volleyball in college,” said Wingler. “Then the coach contacted me and asked if I wanted to play and it grew from there.”

Marion-Kiser showed her excitement as she knew she found a great middle hitter in Wingler.

“We have two positions open for middle hitters this year so I had to start looking early on to fill those positions. I’ve seen her play club ball where she played at Champion,” said Marion-Kiser. “Wingler is just super strong. I like the way she plays. She’s a strong hit and she’ll be a strong block for us.”

Wingler will major in business while she is at Surry. She plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State after her time at SCC. If it’s an option to play volleyball for the Mountaineers, Wingler will gladly take that offer.

“I think that she’ll fit in well with the girls I have coming back. We’re pretty hitter dominant. We’ve been a top three team in the conference and I’m always looking for the best local players,” said Marion-Kiser. “I was real excited when I talked to her and she said that she was interested. I think that she’ll be able to step up and play big for us. She seems like one of those people who can come in and be a game changer because she takes control at the net. I’m just real excited about having her on the team.”

Lexia Wingler signed to play volleyball at Surry Community College on Monday afternoon. Joining her at the signing are, front row, from left, SCC Coach Jan Marion-Kiser, Lexia Wingler, and Forbush volleyball coach Amber Fulk; back row, Wingler’s dad Clay Wingler, her mom Valoree Wingler, her brother Caleb Wingler, her sister Anna Wingler, her best friend Eilonwy Vogts, and Forbush Athletic Director Burl Love. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wingler.jpg Lexia Wingler signed to play volleyball at Surry Community College on Monday afternoon. Joining her at the signing are, front row, from left, SCC Coach Jan Marion-Kiser, Lexia Wingler, and Forbush volleyball coach Amber Fulk; back row, Wingler’s dad Clay Wingler, her mom Valoree Wingler, her brother Caleb Wingler, her sister Anna Wingler, her best friend Eilonwy Vogts, and Forbush Athletic Director Burl Love. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple