Forbush Braves win softball tournament


The Forbush Braves won the Preseason 8U softball tournament held at Courtney Elementary. Team members include, front row, from left, Tori Shelton, Nina Casertano, Savanna Sizemore, Kaylee Gentry, and Mia Gough; back row, Adrianna Phillips, Maddie East, Marley Moss, Mayle Willard, Mercie Slater, and Avery Reece. The Braves are coached by Jack Moss, Tonya Moss, Sharon Reece, and Sara Willard.


Submitted Photo

Submitted Photo

