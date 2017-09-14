Sports Briefs

Forbush alumni soccer match scheduled

EAST BEND — The Forbush High School annual alumni soccer match will be played on the new soccer field at Forbush on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 which includes a T-shirt. For information on the match, contact Seth Davis at 336-469-0240.

FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition game

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition during an upcoming women’s soccer game in the 2018 season. On April 27, all Forbush women’s soccer alumni will be recognized at halftime and April 28 will be the alumni game at Forbush. All former women’s soccer player are encouraged to send an email to Katelynd Caudle at kmcaudle49@gmail, include a phone number along with an updated address.