12U NC Braves finish in first place


The 12U NC Braves finished first place in the 14U Gold Bracket Chelsea Parker tournament in Concord this past weekend. The team includes, front row, from left, Mackenzie White (bat girl), Carlee Puckett, Kaylin Moody, Trista Berrier, Leah White, and Virginia Crews; middle row, Erica Coe, Abbi Lloyd, Sarah Sutphin, Micah Felts, and Sarah Dickerson. Coaches Josh Coe, Bill Crews, Stephen Berrier, and Shannon Sutphin.


Submitted Photo

