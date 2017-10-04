Sports briefs

Starmount to hold Ram Jam basketball camp

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting a basketball camp on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Boy and girls of all ages are invited to attend.

The cost of the camp is $30, for a $5 discount bring five canned food items. Register with Coach Horton (Rocky.Horton@yadkin.k12.nc.us), send payment by Oct. 23 and pay $25.

Make out checks to “YVBA” and send to Starmount HS, Attn: Coach Horton, 2516 Longtown Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Include player’s name and grade. The camp is presented by Yadkin Valley Basketball Academy.