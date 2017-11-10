Sports briefs

Elite baseball to hold tryouts

Elite Baseball 10U and 12U are having tryouts for spring 2018. The tryouts will be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. For details, call Brent Hedrick for 10U at 336-971-6675, and Tim Shore for 12U at 336-575-6154. Coaches will be glad to answer any questions prior to tryout dates. Check out the Facebook group page, Elite Baseball Farmington, North Carolina.

Second Annual Golf Junior Clinic

All Clinics will be Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, and Feb. 17, at Silo Run Golf Course. The cost of the clinic is $50.00 and the clinic will run from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. All clinics are geared to help juniors, from beginners to skilled. The clinics will also help players in preparation for Middle School and High School Golf Season. For more information please call David Harrison at 336-782-7718, or Silo Run Golf Course at 336-367-3133.