SHS Hall of Fame ceremony to take place on Friday

BOONVILLE — The Starmount High School Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony on Friday. The ceremony will take place in the Starmount gymnasium after the JV boy’s basketball game. The ceremony will start around 6 p.m.

This year’s inductees include teachers, coaches, athletes, state champions, and guidance counselors. Danny Macemore, Deana King, Julianna Prim, Robin Vann and the late David Norman will be inducted on Friday night.

The Hall of Fame was created recognize administrators, teachers, coaches, alumni, and community members who have been an integral part of Starmount’s many successes and accomplishments. Individuals are nominated and inductees to the Hall are selected by the Hall of Fame selection committee.