Powerade State Games registration open for 2018 baseball tournament

The 2017-18 Powerade State Games are gearing up for registration for various sports. The competition site for this year’s events are Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The Triad will hold the games for three years before they move to a different location in North Carolina.

Find more information about the State Games on pag.ncsports.org. Below is information on baseball. The State Games are finalizing information for soccer, softball and basketball.

Competition Site: UNC Greensboro & Grimsley High School (Tentative)

Competition Dates: June 13-17, 2018 (Tentative)

General Information: This will be the 32nd year for the Powerade State Games high school baseball event, which is the premier high school baseball event in North Carolina. Each year 32 high school coaches volunteer their time to hold tryouts in their regions and then select the 20 best players from the region. State Games coaches rotate up until they are the head coach and new coaches are added to every team each year. This rotation ensures that all coaches, all schools, and all geographic areas of the state have the opportunity to participate in the Powerade State Games. The Powerade State Games continues to be the best value in high school baseball with a minimal application fee of $15 and more than 85 college/professional scouts attending the event each year.

Tournament Format: An eight-team underclassmen (2019, 2020, and 2021 graduates) tournament with scout workouts for each team.

Eligibility: Players must be varsity underclassmen (2019, 2020, and 2021 graduates) players at a North Carolina high school. Region is determined by the county in which a student attends school. Players must register online for tryouts on or before March 2 to avoid an additional $10 late fee. Players must participate in a tryout that is announced on the Tryout List in order to be selected. State Games coaches evaluate and score each individual player during tryouts. All evaluation notes and scores are submitted to the State Games office after tryouts to ensure fairness in team selections. Twenty underclassmen (2019, 2020 & 2021 graduates) will be selected to represent each of the eight regions.

For more information, contact the Powerade State Games office at 919-361-1133 ext. 0

Registration for the Powerade State Games baseball tournament is now