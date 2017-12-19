Starmount High School inducts 2017 Hall of Fame class

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School inducted its second Hall of Fame class on Friday night in Boonville. The Rams started the Hall of Fame last year for the school’s 50th year anniversary.

This year the recipients included a wide array of talent who attend, coached, or taught at Starmount. Deana King, Danny Macemore, the late David Norman, Julianna Prim and Robin Vann were all inducted in this year’s class. These inductees embody what Starmount is about — family, passion, a will to help others, and a love for the Rams.

Deana King was a student athlete at Starmount from 1985-1989. King was a four-year varsity softball and basketball player, and a two-year varsity volleyball player. She was named All Conference in basketball and softball for three years, and named All Conference for volleyball her senior year. King was also named the Tim Longworth Female Ram of the Year while at Starmount. After King graduated from Starmount, she attended Wingate University on a basketball and volleyball scholarship.

Upon her graduation, King returned to Starmount where she was the head JV girl’s basketball coach, and also assisted with softball, basketball and volleyball. King’s list of accomplishments go beyond her high school and college career, as she is now the operator of the NC Preps website. King’s site is the top place to go for information on high school football, basketball, baseball and softball.

“It’s quite an honor. I’ve been around Starmount since I was about 5-years old, I’m a Ram through and through,” said King. “I’ve done a little bit of everything for Starmount — athlete, student, coach. I love this place.”

Danny Macemore was a teacher and a coach at Starmount from 1974-2008. His 34-year career as a Starmount Ram had several highs along the way. Macemore coached cross country, basketball and tennis during his time at Starmount. Macemore was the coach of a tennis doubles state championship, which included Melissa King and Julie Brown. Macemore served as the yearbook advisor for seven years and the athletic director for six years.

“It’s overwhelming, and exciting,” said Macemore. “I’m glad they got this started, and I’m glad to be inducted into the second class.”

The late David Norman was inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class, as his sons and his mother accepted the honor on his behalf. Norman embodied what it meant to be a Starmount Ram. Norman was part of the original committee that helped pick out the name “Starmount,” select the Rams mascot, and pick out the school colors. He was a teacher and a coach at Starmount from 1975-2001. Norman was also a Starmount alumnus, as he was part of the first graduating class in 1968.

“I think he would appreciate this. His entire life revolved around Starmount and what really mattered to him more than anything were the kids,” said Norman’s son, Joey Norman. “He really knew the kids through driver’s ed more than anything else, because he had to spend six hours in a car with them. He would get to know people that way and he would keep up with folks. You couldn’t go anywhere without people stopping and talking to him, just because he knew half of Yadkin County because he had taught them driver’s ed. I think he would be delighted, I think he would appreciate Mr. Hemric and Coach Johnson for doing this. It really means a lot to us, and it would have meant a lot to him.”

Norman coached girl’s basketball, softball, JV baseball, freshman boy’s basketball, and Freshman football. In girl’s basketball, Norman had a record of 210-64, which is still the best record among girl’s basketball coaches at Starmount. He was named the basketball Coach of the Year seven times, won several conference titles, and took his basketball team to the final eight for three years. Norman was also a driver’s education teacher for 26 years, and a play-by-play announcer for WIFM and Yadtel TV.

“Dad lived and breathed Starmount, it was so much a part of him,” said Norman’s son, Jonathan Norman. “This honor tonight, going in with folks that he worked with, coached with, and knew, is special. He and Robin Vann were on the same hall their freshman year at Appalachian. The opportunities that he’s had over the years because of Starmount is really remarkable. Joey and I are really fortunate to have been Starmount grads ourselves. We enjoy coming back here and now we really have something else special to share with our families, friends, and all of his former players — really that’s what this is all about.”

One of the youngest inductees into the Starmount Hall of Fame is Julianna Prim. Prim was a student at Starmount from 2005-2009, where she was an outstanding athlete. Prim was a member of the swim team, the basketball team and the track team. Her senior year, Prim was named MVP of all three teams. Prim has several state championships under her belt in swimming. She has four state championships — three in the 100-yard butterfly, and one in the 50-yard free style. Prim was selected as a High School All American in swimming. After graduation, she went on to NC State where she was an Academic All-American, All-ACC, and Top Ten Athletic Scholar for the swim and basketball teams.

“I’m just really honored to be inducted,” said Prim. “It feels really great to be inducted with so many people who have come before me. A lot of them have played a big role in my time at Starmount. I’m mainly just thankful.

Robin Vann also was named as an inductee into the Hall of Fame class. Vann was a guidance counselor, coach and teacher at Starmount from 1972-2003. Vann helped start the first girl’s track team in 1978, and went on to help coach the team and its athletes to several state championships. He was also an assistant football coach for the Rams, and a guidance counselor. Since his retirement, Vann is part of the Coaches Outreach Bible Studies.

“It’s a little unreal (to be inducted),” said Vann. “We moved here in 1972, and we didn’t know anybody except David Norman. To be here now is a little surreal, it really is. I’m humbled by it, and I’m proud of it at the same time. It all goes back to having good kids, and a good backing for the school.”

The Starmount Hall of Fame is located in the lobby of the main building. Plaques are displayed to show the inductees from last year and this year. To nominate someone for the Starmount Hall of Fame, the guidelines can be found of Starmount’s website. A nomination form is on the website, or in the school’s main office. Nominations are due by April 5, 2018.

The 2017 Starmount Hall of Fame class includes, front row, from left, Joey Norman, Doris Norman, and Jonathan Norman, who all accepted the award in honor of the late David Norman; and, back row, Danny Macemore, Deana King, Robin Vann, and Julianna Prim. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0124-copy.jpg The 2017 Starmount Hall of Fame class includes, front row, from left, Joey Norman, Doris Norman, and Jonathan Norman, who all accepted the award in honor of the late David Norman; and, back row, Danny Macemore, Deana King, Robin Vann, and Julianna Prim. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple