Starmount names Athletes of the Month

BOONVILLE — Last week Starmount High School named its Athletes of the Month for September, October and November. Andres O’Campo, Maggie Freed and Peyton Mullins were all honored by the Rams.

Andres O’Campo was a senior captain of the soccer team and a starting forward. He helped lead the Starmount soccer team to an undefeated Mountain Valley Conference Championship and a run to the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs. O’Campo is an active member of Skills USA and is always willing to help out anyway possible.

Maggie Freed was a senior captain of the volleyball team who helped lead the Rams team to a conference championship and was selected Player of the Year by the conference coaches. Freed always has a smile on her face and is always willing to help in any way she can. Freed is also a member of the Starmount Rams basketball team.

Peyton Mullins was a senior member of the football team and helped lead the Rams to a second place finish. Mullins led the team in rushing and was voted All Conference by conference coaches. His physical running style made him tough to bring down. Mullins is currently a member of the basketball team where he continues to play hard.

Aaron Misenhemer, from the soon-to-be-open Edward Jones Financial Office in Jonesville, presented the awards for Athlete of the Month.

Aaron Misenhemer, left, presents Maggie Freed, Peyton Mullins and Andres O'Campo with their Athlete of the Month awards. Starmount Athletic Director Scott Johnson helped hand out the awards. Courtesy of Melanie Matthews