State Games registration now open

GREENSBORO — The 2018 Powerade State Games of North Carolina won’t be taking place for several more months, but it’s already time to sign up for next year’s events.

The tournament is open to high school athletes in a number of sports, and last year’s State Games offered superlative performances from local athletes.

The competition site for this year’s events are Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The Triad will hold the games for three years before they move to a different location in North Carolina. The soccer competition will be held on June 16-17 at UNC-Greensboro, while the baseball will be tentatively held at UNCG and Grimsley High School on June 13-17.

In soccer, Mount Airy’s Will Hurley will be coaching the Midwest team once again this year. Tryout dates and sites for the team haven’t been announced yet, but players can already visit http://pag.ncsports.org and register. The cost to sign up is $15, and it is open to all prospective high school players who have not graduated by the time the Games are played.

Baseball is in its 32nd year at the State Games, and follows much the same format as the soccer, with a $15 registration fee to try out and tryout camps and dates to be announced soon. Players can register online at http://pag.ncsports.org.

Softball will be contested on June 19 and 20 at UNC-Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park. Registration is also being accepted for this sport, and the tryout schedule is already set as well. Forbush softball coach, Jeremy Helton will coach Region 7 again this year. Tryouts will be held on April 21 at 2 p.m. at South Caldwell High School and on May 5 at 2 p.m. at Forbush.

For more information, contact the Powerade State Games office at 919-361-1133 ext. 0

Registration for the State Games are now open. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Kayleigh.jpg Registration for the State Games are now open. Kristian Russell | The Ripple