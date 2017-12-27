Forbush athletes earn All-Conference for Fall sports

The Western Piedmont Athletic Association released its All Conference list for the Fall 2017 season. Forbush earned several spots on the list, and the Falcons put up several Players and Coaches of the Year. The Falcons had impressive seasons across the board.

Volleyball:

The Volleyball team ended its season with an overall record of 21-10 and a WPAC record of 10-2. The Falcons made it to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs where they fell to Hendersonville after a hard fought 3-2 battle.

All Conference – Colby Crater, Mackenzie Fulk, and Ebony Williams.

Football:

The Forbush football team put up an overall record of 4-7, and a WPAC record of 3-3. The Falcons had players make the offensive and defensive All Conference list for the 2017 Fall season.

All Conference Offense: Louden Hundley, Derek Jayson, and Lorenzo Smith (punter).

All Conference Defense: Luke Bowers and Dillon Johnson.

Golf:

Forbush golf had an outstanding season, as Mallory Fobes broke records and made her name at the NCHSAA State Championship. Fobes placed second at the State Championships, and was named Player of the Year by the WPAC.

All Conference – Mallory Fobes.

Player of the Year: Mallory Fobes.

Women’s Tennis:

The Forbush women’s team had a great 2017 season. Forbush had an overall record of 11-8, and a conference record of 9-3.

All Conference – Alyssa Southern and Megan Smith.

Soccer:

The Forbush men’s soccer team had an overall record of 20-2 and a Conference record of 10-0. Forbush placed first in the WPAC, and made it to the first round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs.

All Conference – Josh Clark, Carson Davis, Chase, Melton, Enrique Rosales, Blake Shore, and Chris Wright.

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Melton

Coach of the Year: Seth Davis

Boys Cross Country:

The Boy’s Cross Country team had a great showing the season. Mendenhall had wins throughout the season and had a first place win at the NCHSAA Midwest Regional.

All Conference – Dakota Mendenhall.

Player of the Year: Dakota Mendenhall

Girls Cross Country:

The Lady Falcons had a great showing during the regular season and the post season. In the Midwest Regional, Forbush placed fifth. In the State Championship, the Falcons placed 16 overall.

All Conference – Anna-Kathryn Kilby, Madisun Shore, Caroina Owens, and Yamel Cortez.

Runner of the Year: Anna-Katherine Kilby

Coach of the Year: Stephanie Beuter