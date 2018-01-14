Winston-Salem Dash make staffing hires for 2018

WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem Dash have hired new staff and promoted several of their front office team members in preparation for the 2018 home opener on April 12.

Blair Hoke has been hired as the director of Corporate Partnerships and Joe Weil will be the broadcaster and media relations manager. Ryan Nicholson will be the creative services assistant and Owen Wilson has been hired as box office manager. Russell Parmele has been promoted to the position of senior director of Business Operations.

Paul Stephens, Brittany Daley and LaToya Wilson earned promotions within the Dash’s ticket department, while Kenny Lathan, Brittani Stewart and Ayla Acosta have done the same in the corporate partnerships department. Stephens will transition to director of Ticket Sales from ticket sales manager. Lathan and Stewart will transition from ticketing roles into director of Corporate Service and Suite Sales and community relations manager, respectively. Daley will become a group sales representative, with Wilson becoming a business development representative. Acosta is now a corporate partnership representative.

Hoke most recently served as the general manager of the Pulaski Yankees in the Appalachian League. A graduate of Radford University, she managed the club for three seasons and was recognized by the league as the Executive of the Year following the 2017 season.

An alumnus of Boston University, Weil will serve as the team’s lead broadcaster in 2018. The last two seasons, he served as the associate broadcaster for the Dash. He is also the play-by-play broadcaster for the High Point University women’s basketball team and has previous experience in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Nicholson joins the Dash following a season with the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He attended Middlesex Community College where he studied graphic design.

A graduate of Loyola University Chicago, Wilson will work in the Dash ticketing office. He most recently worked with the Stockton Ports as a ticket executive and in stadium operations. He also spent three seasons, from 2014 to 2016, working in the box office of the Toledo Mud Hens.

Parmele joined the Dash in 2009 following two seasons working in the Durham Bulls’ box office. He joined the Dash sales team prior to the team’s inaugural 2010 season at BB&T Ballpark. Following four seasons on group sales team, he was promoted to director of Group Sales prior to the 2014 season. He is a Greensboro native and a 2008 graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill.

An alumnus of Eastern Illinois University, Stephens joined the Dash in 2013 following a seasonal sales position with the ACC Football Championship. He served as a group sales representative for three seasons before being promoted to Ticket Sales manager following the 2016 season.

Daley joined the Dash for the 2017 season and served as ticket sales representative with a groups focus. She has previous experience as an intern with the Danville Braves of the Appalachian League. She is a Harrisburg, Virginia, native and a graduate of Averett University’s Sport Management program.

A 2013 Western Carolina University graduate, Wilson joined the organization through the Dash’s sales relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference. Since January of 2017, she has sold tickets to multiple ACC championships, including football, women’s basketball, and baseball.

A 2012 Sports Management graduate of WSSU, Lathan joined Winston-Salem’s ticket operations staff following an internship during the 2011 season. A four-year member of the Rams’ golf team, he became the Dash’s Box Office manager during the 2013 season, where he served for four seasons.

The upcoming season will be the third for Stewart, as she worked as a group sales representative in 2016 and 2017. A 2015 graduate and student-athlete at WSSU, she was a team captain on the Rams’ volleyball team and helped the program claim its first CIAA volleyball championship.

Acosta first joined the Dash in the fall of 2015, where she served as an entertainment and creative services intern. A Wake Forest University graduate, she served as head student manager for her alma mater’s baseball team from 2014-2016. She joined the Dash’s Sponsorship Services team prior to the 2017 season and is working towards her Masters in Sports Administration at Miami (OH) Online.

All of these individuals are working toward making the 2018 season, the ninth in BB&T Ballpark, the best in Dash history. More information is available on wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.