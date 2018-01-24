Local sports briefs

Surry Storm to hold tryouts

The Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels. Tryouts for girls in grades second through fifth are scheduled on Feb. 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School. Players in grades sixth through eighth will demonstrate their skills on Feb. 11, also from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the middle school.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information. Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds a “March Madness” tournament each year at local gyms, this year set for March 3-4, in which its teams compete against others from around the region. In 2017, more than 100 squads representing a five-state area participated.