Falcons take vital WPAC win in overtime

MOUNT AIRY — The sixth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina, the Lady Falcons of Forbush, travelled to North Surry on last week and came away with a vital Western Piedmont Athletic Conference win.

Forbush (16-2, 8-0 Western Piedmont 2A) has run roughshod over its competition as of late. The Falcons sit atop the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference and had defeated 14 opponents by double digits coming into Friday’s game at North Surry.

The Lady Hounds faced the Falcons on January 9th, a game in which Forbush won in overtime. Not wanting to break the tradition, North Surry forced overtime yet again with a buzzer-beating shot from Hannah Moxley.

The Hounds nearly pulled off the upset, losing 50-49 in overtime.

North Surry began the game with strong play on both ends of the floor. The Greyhounds took a 8-2 lead early, with Mikaela Johnson scoring six of those points.

Free throws from Nicole Scott and Parkley Hennings cut the lead to 8-6. Scott recorded the Falcons’ first free throw to tie the game at 1:22.

There were fouls aplenty in this contest. North Surry got into the bonus with just seconds left in the first quarter.

Despite North Surry leading 10-9 at the end of the opening period, the lead changed hands numerous times in the second. While Johnson controlled the low block for the Hounds, Callie Willard and Jessi Shelnutt scored from the charity stripe.

The Falcons continued to rely on the two-woman wrecking crew of Scott and Hennings. The duo scored all of Forbush’s first half points. The Falcons held a slim 20-19 lead at halftime.

Foul trouble had limited Martha Holt’s playing time in the first half, but she was let loose in the third quarter. The Greyhound senior made her presence known on the offensive and defensive glass throughout the second half.

A 3-pointer from Hope Grimes put the Falcons up 29-25 with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter. In the final 4:48, North Surry outscored Forbush 5-0. An and-one layup from Taylor Duncan gave the Hounds a 30-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chaos ensued in the fourth quarter. Another triple from Grimes put Forbush back ahead. Meanwhile, the Hounds committed turnovers on four straight possessions. Defense kept them in the game.

The tide began to turn when Tiana Shuff drew a foul on Hennings, her fourth. This allowed North Surry to chip away at the Falcons’ lead and cut the gap to 45-40 with 36.4 seconds remaining.

Holt drained a three with 25 seconds left and the team desperately needed a steal. North sent Scott to the free throw line and she missed both.

In an attempt to tie the game, North Surry turned the ball over with five seconds left. However, the Hounds stole the ball back and gave Johnson a chance to tie.

Johnson was blocked and the ball went out with 1.9 seconds on the clock. Moxley inbounded the ball to Holt at the 3-point line and, since Johnson was double-teamed, she was able to find an open spot under the rim. Holt found Moxley wide open for a game-tying layup.

Though the crowd erupted in excitement, that would be the peak of the evening. Forbush was too much in overtime and escaped with a 50-49 win.

Scott led all scorers with 21, followed by Johnson with 18 points, Hennings with 16, and Willard with 11.

