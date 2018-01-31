Posted on by

Local sports briefs


Surry Storm to hold tryouts

The Surry Storm basketball organization is rolling out its spring 2018 season, and tryouts have been scheduled. Surry Storm is a traveling girls basketball club that is open to youths of varying age groups and skill levels. Tryouts for girls in grades second through fifth are scheduled on Feb. 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Mount Airy Middle School. Players in grades sixth through eighth will demonstrate their skills on Feb. 11, also from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the middle school.

Those interested in Surry Storm play can contact Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com for more information. Among other competition, the Surry Storm Girls Basketball Club holds a “March Madness” tournament each year at local gyms, this year set for March 3-4, in which its teams compete against others from around the region. In 2017, more than 100 squads representing a five-state area participated.

