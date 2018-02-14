Forbush Indoor Track bests competition

WINSTON-SALEM — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field State Championship was held last weekend at the JDL Fast Track. Forbush came away with two State Championships in the men’s and women’s competition.

Women’s results:

In the 3,200 Meter Run, Anna Kathryn Kilby placed first with a time of 11:35.57. Kilby bested the second-place runner by 14.29 seconds to come away with the title. Kilby is no stranger to first place as she now has back-to-back State Championships in the 3,200 Meter Run.

Forbush had four other athletes compete in the women’s competition. Madisun Shore placed fifth in the 1,000 Meter Run with a time of 3:17.63, Mallory Martin placed seventh in the 55 Meter Hurdles, Mackenzie Fulk placed 13th in the Long Jump and sixth in the Triple Jump. In Preliminaries, Monserrat Andrade placed 10th in the 55 Meter Hurdles. Overall, the Forbush women’s team placed 11th with a score of 19.

Men’s results:

It’s been a long time coming for Forbush’s Dakota Mendenhall, but he has finally made it to the top of the podium. Mendenhall won the State Championship in the men’s 1,600 Meter Run with a time of 4:25.45. He broke a record in the 1,600 meters, as he eclipsed the 2015 time of 4:27.14 set by Elijah Inuwa from Central Academy. Mendenhall also placed sixth in the 1000 Meter Run. The men’s team placed 14th with a score of 13.

Kilby, Mendenhall win State Championships