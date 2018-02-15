Basketball scores and schedules

Women’s Basketball:
Starmount:
Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 – Starmount 8
Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46
Dec. 6: Galax 45 – Starmount 33
Dec. 12: Starmount 62 – Elkin 42
Dec. 15: Alleghany 47 – Starmount 39
Dec. 19: North Wilkes 67 – Starmount 32
Dec. 27: North Stokes 49 – Starmount 43
Dec. 28: East Wilkes 64 – Starmount 39
Dec. 29: Starmount 65 – Salem Baptist Christian 57
Jan. 2: East Wilkes 58 – Starmount 40
Jan. 5: West Wilkes 56 – Starmount 48
Jan. 9: Ashe County 63 – Starmount 33
Jan. 12: Wilkes Central 69 – Starmount 48
Jan. 16: Ashe County 53 – Starmount 36
Jan. 22: Elkin 51 – Starmount 40
Jan. 23: Alleghany 56 – Starmount 36
Jan. 26: East Wilkes 47 – Starmount 29
Jan. 30: West Wilkes 64 – Starmount 24
Jan. 31: Forbush 62 – Starmount 42
Feb. 2: North Wilkes 61 – Starmount 41
Feb. 6: Wilkes Central 68 – Starmount 44
Feb. 9: East Wilkes 54 – Starmount 16 (MVAC Tournament)
Forbush:
Nov. 17: Forbush 58 – West Wilkes 37
Nov. 28: Forbush 65 – Reynolds 25
Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 24
Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46
Dec. 12: Forbush 67 – Carver 21
Dec. 14: East Wilkes 64 – Forbush 60
Dec. 15: Forbush 78 – South Stokes 35
Dec. 22: Forbush 66 – Surry Central 57
Dec. 27: Forbush 73 – Eastside 59
Dec. 28: Mount Airy 56 – Forbush 37
Dec. 29: Forbush 62 – Alleghany 50
Jan. 3: Forbush 69 – Walkertown 34
Jan. 5: Forbush 66 – West Stokes 50
Jan. 9: Forbush 54 – North Surry 47
Jan. 12: Forbush 56 – Atkins 42
Jan. 22: Forbush 70 – Carver 18
Jan. 23: Forbush 63 – Salem Baptist Christian 45
Jan. 26: Forbush 50 – North Surry 49
Jan. 30: Forbush 81 – Surry Central 62
Jan. 31: Forbush 62 – Starmount 42
Feb. 2: Forbush 75 – Walkertown 29
Feb. 6: Forbush 68 – West Stokes 44
Feb. 9: Atkins 58 – Forbush 50
Feb. 12: Forbush 62 – Carver 14 (WPAC Tournament)
Men’s Basketball:
Starmount:
Nov. 28: Starmount 67 – Surry Central 50
Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55
Dec. 5: South Stokes 68 – Starmount 66
Dec. 12: Starmount 52 – Elkin 37
Dec. 15: Starmount 67 – Alleghany 40
Dec. 19: Starmount 53 – North Wilkes 37
Dec. 27: Starmount 77 – North Stokes 50
Dec. 28: Starmount 61 – Surry Central 51
Dec. 29: Starmount 48 – East Surry 46
Jan. 2: Starmount 68 – East Wilkes 47
Jan. 5: Starmount 58 – West Wilkes 54
Jan. 9: Starmount 65 – Ashe County 56
Jan. 12: Wilkes Central 55 – Starmount 52
Jan. 16: Starmount 71 – Ashe County 34
Jan. 22: Starmount 74 – Elkin 35
Jan. 23: Starmount 54 – Alleghany 51
Jan. 26: Starmount 77 – East Wilkes 47
Jan. 30: Starmount 81 – West Wilkes 46
Jan. 31: Starmount 50 – Forbush 48
Feb. 2: Starmount 61 – North Wilkes 58
Feb. 6: Starmount 61 – Wilkes Central 45
Feb. 9: Starmount 69 – East Wilkes 45 (MVAC Tournament)
Forbush:
Nov. 17: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 65
Nov. 28: Reynolds 90 – Forbush 43
Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 47
Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55
Dec. 12: Forbush 68 – Carver 59
Dec. 14: Forbush 64 – East Wilkes 46
Dec. 15: South Stokes 65 – Forbush 62
Dec. 22: Surry Central 80 – Forbush 63
Dec. 27: East Surry 76 – Forbush 49
Dec. 28: Salem Baptist 61 – Forbush 46
Dec. 29: Forbush 65 – East Wilkes 25
Jan. 2: Walkertown 78 – Forbush 64
Jan. 5: West Stokes 72 – Forbush 61
Jan. 9: North Surry 66 – Forbush 51
Jan. 12: Atkins 55 – Forbush 49
Jan. 22: Carver 60 – Forbush 59
Jan. 23: Salem Baptist Christian 79 – Forbush 70
Jan. 26: North Surry 58 – Forbush 32
Jan. 30: Forbush 77 – Surry Central 74
Jan. 31: Starmount 50 – Forbush 48
Feb. 2: Walkertown 85 – Forbush 64
Feb. 6: West Stokes 75 – Forbush 57
Feb. 9: Atkins 64 – Forbush 45