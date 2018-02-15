Posted on by

Basketball scores and schedules


Women’s Basketball:

Starmount:

Nov. 28: Surry Central 53 – Starmount 8

Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46

Dec. 6: Galax 45 – Starmount 33

Dec. 12: Starmount 62 – Elkin 42

Dec. 15: Alleghany 47 – Starmount 39

Dec. 19: North Wilkes 67 – Starmount 32

Dec. 27: North Stokes 49 – Starmount 43

Dec. 28: East Wilkes 64 – Starmount 39

Dec. 29: Starmount 65 – Salem Baptist Christian 57

Jan. 2: East Wilkes 58 – Starmount 40

Jan. 5: West Wilkes 56 – Starmount 48

Jan. 9: Ashe County 63 – Starmount 33

Jan. 12: Wilkes Central 69 – Starmount 48

Jan. 16: Ashe County 53 – Starmount 36

Jan. 22: Elkin 51 – Starmount 40

Jan. 23: Alleghany 56 – Starmount 36

Jan. 26: East Wilkes 47 – Starmount 29

Jan. 30: West Wilkes 64 – Starmount 24

Jan. 31: Forbush 62 – Starmount 42

Feb. 2: North Wilkes 61 – Starmount 41

Feb. 6: Wilkes Central 68 – Starmount 44

Feb. 9: East Wilkes 54 – Starmount 16 (MVAC Tournament)

Forbush:

Nov. 17: Forbush 58 – West Wilkes 37

Nov. 28: Forbush 65 – Reynolds 25

Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 24

Dec. 1: Forbush 78 – Starmount 46

Dec. 12: Forbush 67 – Carver 21

Dec. 14: East Wilkes 64 – Forbush 60

Dec. 15: Forbush 78 – South Stokes 35

Dec. 22: Forbush 66 – Surry Central 57

Dec. 27: Forbush 73 – Eastside 59

Dec. 28: Mount Airy 56 – Forbush 37

Dec. 29: Forbush 62 – Alleghany 50

Jan. 3: Forbush 69 – Walkertown 34

Jan. 5: Forbush 66 – West Stokes 50

Jan. 9: Forbush 54 – North Surry 47

Jan. 12: Forbush 56 – Atkins 42

Jan. 22: Forbush 70 – Carver 18

Jan. 23: Forbush 63 – Salem Baptist Christian 45

Jan. 26: Forbush 50 – North Surry 49

Jan. 30: Forbush 81 – Surry Central 62

Jan. 31: Forbush 62 – Starmount 42

Feb. 2: Forbush 75 – Walkertown 29

Feb. 6: Forbush 68 – West Stokes 44

Feb. 9: Atkins 58 – Forbush 50

Feb. 12: Forbush 62 – Carver 14 (WPAC Tournament)

Men’s Basketball:

Starmount:

Nov. 28: Starmount 67 – Surry Central 50

Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55

Dec. 5: South Stokes 68 – Starmount 66

Dec. 12: Starmount 52 – Elkin 37

Dec. 15: Starmount 67 – Alleghany 40

Dec. 19: Starmount 53 – North Wilkes 37

Dec. 27: Starmount 77 – North Stokes 50

Dec. 28: Starmount 61 – Surry Central 51

Dec. 29: Starmount 48 – East Surry 46

Jan. 2: Starmount 68 – East Wilkes 47

Jan. 5: Starmount 58 – West Wilkes 54

Jan. 9: Starmount 65 – Ashe County 56

Jan. 12: Wilkes Central 55 – Starmount 52

Jan. 16: Starmount 71 – Ashe County 34

Jan. 22: Starmount 74 – Elkin 35

Jan. 23: Starmount 54 – Alleghany 51

Jan. 26: Starmount 77 – East Wilkes 47

Jan. 30: Starmount 81 – West Wilkes 46

Jan. 31: Starmount 50 – Forbush 48

Feb. 2: Starmount 61 – North Wilkes 58

Feb. 6: Starmount 61 – Wilkes Central 45

Feb. 9: Starmount 69 – East Wilkes 45 (MVAC Tournament)

Forbush:

Nov. 17: Forbush 70 – West Wilkes 65

Nov. 28: Reynolds 90 – Forbush 43

Nov. 29: Forbush 58 – Alleghany 47

Dec. 1: Starmount 57 – Forbush 55

Dec. 12: Forbush 68 – Carver 59

Dec. 14: Forbush 64 – East Wilkes 46

Dec. 15: South Stokes 65 – Forbush 62

Dec. 22: Surry Central 80 – Forbush 63

Dec. 27: East Surry 76 – Forbush 49

Dec. 28: Salem Baptist 61 – Forbush 46

Dec. 29: Forbush 65 – East Wilkes 25

Jan. 2: Walkertown 78 – Forbush 64

Jan. 5: West Stokes 72 – Forbush 61

Jan. 9: North Surry 66 – Forbush 51

Jan. 12: Atkins 55 – Forbush 49

Jan. 22: Carver 60 – Forbush 59

Jan. 23: Salem Baptist Christian 79 – Forbush 70

Jan. 26: North Surry 58 – Forbush 32

Jan. 30: Forbush 77 – Surry Central 74

Jan. 31: Starmount 50 – Forbush 48

Feb. 2: Walkertown 85 – Forbush 64

Feb. 6: West Stokes 75 – Forbush 57

Feb. 9: Atkins 64 – Forbush 45

