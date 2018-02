Forbush High School soccer player, Samantha Foster, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brevard College starting this fall. At the signing was Mark Foster, Hannah Foster, Samantha Foster and Terri Foster.

Forbush High School soccer player, Samantha Foster, signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brevard College starting this fall. At the signing was Mark Foster, Hannah Foster, Samantha Foster and Terri Foster.