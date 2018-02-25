Cougars named Post-Season Champions

Fall Creek Lady Cougars sixth-grade team defeated the Yadkinville Hornets 38-33 to win the Post-Season Championship title. The Cougars finished the season 5-1. Sixth-graders Aria Wilson, Grace Carter, Kiersten Wall and Sophia Jimenez finished their careers at Fall Creek with a record of 47-2. The sixth-grade team was joined by fifth-graders Addison Coe, Natalie Scott, Peyton Wilson, Mallory Chapman and Reagan Jester.

Fall Creek Lady Cougars sixth-grade team defeated the Yadkinville Hornets 38-33 to win the Post-Season Championship title. The Cougars finished the season 5-1. Sixth-graders Aria Wilson, Grace Carter, Kiersten Wall and Sophia Jimenez finished their careers at Fall Creek with a record of 47-2. The sixth-grade team was joined by fifth-graders Addison Coe, Natalie Scott, Peyton Wilson, Mallory Chapman and Reagan Jester.