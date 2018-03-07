Hornets claim back-to-back county championships

The Yadkinville Hornets basketball team claimed its second county championship in a row. Players include, front row, from left, Skylar Kimber, Corde Gray, Trey Speaks, Stevie Knight, and Alan Benitez; back row, Troy Hobson, Caden Brown, Jaxon Freeman, Tucker Durham, Evan Mora, and Keanu Escalante. The team was coached by R.J. Speaks and Joel Freeman.

