Student receives Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarship

RALEIGH — A local middle-school student was honored during the N.C. State University women’s basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 11, for winning a Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp last summer.

Audrey Poindexter, of Mount Airy, was recognized at half court during the Wolfpack Women’s basketball game against UNC for earning a scholarship from Surry-Yadkin EMC.

Twenty-six scholarships are awarded to young women across the state annually by North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy cooperatives, along with 26 scholarships for young men to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Winning a Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Greg Pucket, Surry-Yadkin EMC general manager. “Audrey is an outstanding scholar and athlete, and we commend her for her hard work and achievement both on and off the court.”

Audrey and her family received free tickets to the basketball game and attended a pre-game luncheon, where each camper was awarded a certificate of accomplishment. North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives also presented a check for $16,226 in support of next year’s scholarships to the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp during the game.

Surry-Yadkin EMC is currently accepting applications for the 2018 Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships. Middle-school students have until March 31 to submit an application. Applicants will be judged on their application, essay and extracurricular activities. More information and the application are available at syemc.com.

