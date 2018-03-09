Local sports briefs

FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition game

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition for former Forbush women’s soccer players.

On April 27, all Forbush women’s soccer alumni will be recognized at halftime of the soccer game between the Lady Falcons and Bishop McGuinness. On April 28, there will be an alumni game at Forbush.

All former women’s soccer player are encouraged to attend. Send an email to Katelynd Caudle at kmcaudle49@gmail, include a phone number along with an updated address.