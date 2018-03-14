Forbush, Atkins take SC track meet

DOBSON — The Forbush girls and the Atkins boys took first place in the opening track meet of the spring at Surry Central High School.

Forbush’s girls earned 94 points to beat out Atkins (81), Central (28) and Walkertown (16).

Atkins’ boys tallied 98 points for the win ahead of Forbush (58), Central (45) and Walkertown (25).

Some of the events were very competitive for the first meet, while others were low on participants.

Atkins’ Alex Graham was the only male in the pole vault, and two teammates were the only two boys in the high jump.

Similarly, Forbush girls had the only 4×200 relay team and the only two competing in the 300 meter hurdles.

Among the highlights were Forbush freshman Trevon Martin edging Atkins junior Daniel Clous by one-sixth of a second in the 100 meters: 13.27 to 13.42 seconds.

The 200 meters was a photo finish for the girls with both finishing in 30.93. Madisun Shore, a Forbush senior, edged out Walkertown senior Leslie Hayes for the win.

Zaria McCarter, an Atkins freshman, was only 0.18 of a second back in third.

In the boys’ 200, Walkertown sophomore Jaeden Palmer won by a third of a second, but second place was another photo finish with Ishmael West, a Walkertown senior, just ahead of Atkins’ Clous.

Worth Martin, Forbush junior, was just 0.07 of a second behind Clous for fourth place, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Atkins sophomore Iyanu Olajide.

Forbush senior Dakota Mendenhall won a state indoor track gold medal in the 1600 last month, but used it as a warmup event in the frigid cold Thursday. The meet started with the mercury at 39, but that had dipped to freezing by the end.

Mendenhall finished fourth in the mile, 41 seconds behind Erick Ramirez-Ramos of Surry Central.

In the 800 meters, however, Mendenhall bested Ramirez-Ramos by three seconds for the win.

Ramirez-Ramos, a junior, would also run a third distance event on the day. He finished second in the two-mile run to Atkins’ Ben Armentrout.

In the field events, Forbush’s Zane Johnson put on a show. The senior took first place in the shot put with a distance of 43-10, 7 feet better than the next-closest competitor, teammate Lauden Hunley.

In the discus, Johnson was even better with a throw of 139 feet. That is more than three and a half feet better than the throw that East Surry’s Elyjah Thomas had last May to earn a bronze medal in the state championship.

For the home team, sophomore Nolan McMillen won first place in both hurdles events, a field where his mom, Sara White McMillen, won three state championships in the 1990s.

He had another first-place finish as part of the 4×400 relay team with Victor Salazar, Joe Hernandez and Ivan Antunez (who finished second in both hurdle events).

In the girls 800 meters, Central placed second, third and fourth with sophomore Brooklyn Lester followed by two freshmen, Carlie Via and Elizabeth Antunez.

Lester and Via were also part of the 4×400 relay team that took first place, along with Nicole Copeland and Peggy Prevette.

Prevette, a freshman, took second in the pole vault, with junior Reina Martinze in third.

Freshman Jordan Westmoreland took third place in the girls‘ long jump.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff Linville at 336-415-4692.

