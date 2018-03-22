Posted on by

Local sports briefs


FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition game

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition for former Forbush women’s soccer players.

On April 27, all Forbush women’s soccer alumni will be recognized at halftime of the soccer game between the Lady Falcons and Bishop McGuinness. On April 28, there will be an alumni game at Forbush.

All former women’s soccer player are encouraged to attend. Send an email to Katelynd Caudle at kmcaudle49@gmail, include a phone number along with an updated address.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:00 am |    

12-year old finds historical artifacts in Yadkinville

12-year old finds historical artifacts in Yadkinville
6:54 am
Updated: 9:25 am. |    

Industry Inside: From trash to fashion

Industry Inside: From trash to fashion
1:20 pm
Updated: 3:37 pm. |    

Gary Maxey, who portrayed Bacchus during the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival, and many other characters onstage remembered as ‘larger than life’

Gary Maxey, who portrayed Bacchus during the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival, and many other characters onstage remembered as ‘larger than life’
comments powered by Disqus