Guilford students honored for Academic Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Guilford College’s softball team placed a school-record 14 student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association’s All-America Scholar-Athlete list released Tuesday. The 14 Quakers were among 7,365 students honored from the organization’s seven membership divisions, including 1,825 from NCAA Division III. Honorees recorded at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the 2016-17 school year.

Those placed include local player Savannah Yale, a sophomore who graduated from Forbush High School.

Guilford’s All-America Scholar-Athletes are as follows (with previous recognition years):

Sarah Adams (Fr., IF, Randleman, N.C./Randleman)

Caroline Barnette (Sr., IF, Matthews, N.C./Butler) – 2016

Kayli Blankenship (Fr., OF, Pittsboro, N.C./Northwood)

Taylor Boyd (Sr., IF, Wake Forest, N.C./South Granville)

Natalie Conrad (Fr., OF, Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford)

Ella Coscia (Sr., OF/Morrisville, Pa./George School)

Haley Green (Jr., P/OF, Reidsville, N.C./Page) – 2016

Darby Kozan (Jr., OF, Morgantown, Pa./Twin Valley) – 2016, 2015

Courtney Lackey (Jr., P, North Wilkesboro, N.C./West Wilkes) – 2016, 2015

Rebekah Langston (Sr., P, Belhaven, N.C./Washington) – 2016

Tyler Miles (Sr., P, Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) – 2016

Erin Ogden (Sr., C, Spring Hope, N.C./Southern Nash) – 2016, 2015

Abbie Worsham (Fr., C, Asheboro, N.C./Asheboro)

Savannah Yale (So., Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush) – 2016

In addition to a historic academic achievement, coach Dennis Shores’ Quakers also enjoyed success on the field. Guilford won a school-record 30 games and went 14-6 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, another Guilford standard. The wins marks are two of 29 school records set in 2017. The Quakers were ranked in the season’s first NCAA Division III Atlantic Region Poll. Shores could return as many as 18 letterwinners in 2018.