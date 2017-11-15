SCC Athletic Club hosts bingo fundraiser

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Knights Athletic Club will hold its ninth annual bingo event on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the college gym. The event is held to generate funding for the athletic programs at Surry.

There will be tools, jewelry, home décor and lots more. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event and the games get started at 6:30 p.m. Cost to play is $20 for 20 regular games, and $30 for 20 regular games plus two bonus games and 12 door prize tickets. There will be many great door prizes.

“Our annual Knights Athletic Club Bingo is such an exciting event. We have some incredible prizes and outstanding door prizes. Everyone that attends has a great time, and the proceeds help with funding our programs,” said Surry Community College Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “Everyone is welcome to attend. We have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, chips, drinks, desserts, and other items available. No matter how young or how old, everyone has a great experience.”

At the conclusion of the night, a drawing will be held for various raffle ticket prizes including a one week trip to Myrtle Beach, Rustic Mountain Cabin Weekend Getaway, 50” Sanyo LED HDTV, four NASCAR All-Star race tickets, and more. Raffle tickets are available for $1 each at the event.

“We have the best bingo-winning gift around,” Tucker said. “Plus, we have some incredible door prizes that range from various shops and restaurant gift certificates to popular items. There is certainly something for everyone.”