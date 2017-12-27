SCC baseballers deliver holiday cheer

DOBSON — Six inches of snow did little to stop Surry Community College’s baseball team from helping out the community on Dec. 9.

For the 12th consecutive year, the Surry Knights helped the Surry County Sheriff’s Office organize and deliver food to needy families in the area for the Christmas holiday. Despite a snowstorm that dumped half of a foot of snow on Dobson and the surrounding areas, approximately 12 members of the Knights’ baseball team met up at Surry Central High School to help Sheriff Jimmy Combs and his department deliver 275 boxes of food to area families in need.

“It is always a really good experience. The snow made it difficult. We had a lot of players out of town that couldn’t get back because of the snow,” Surry baseball coach Tim Collins said. “It made for a little more work for the kids there, but they fought the snow and did well. It snowed the whole time we did it, but it was pretty neat. One of our players has an apartment just down the road and he couldn’t drive, but he walked to help us.”

Collins said each of the 275 boxes of food weighed between 40 and 50 pounds. The majority of the folks helping with the food drive are younger or older folks, Collins said, so the Knights wait until the boxes are filled and do the heavy stuff – lifting, loading and transporting the boxes.

“Sheriff Combs was great to work with. He was really complimentary of our players and very appreciative of the effort they made to come out in the snow,” Collins said. “The players enjoyed it. They said it was nice to be able to help the community. They had a good time. It was snowing but that made it a little more fun. They were throwing snowballs at each other and enjoying themselves mixing the fun and the work.”

Collins said the food drive is something SCC’s baseball team will continue to do in the future. In fact, it is one of the first things he mentions to players and parents or prospective recruits.

“When I recruit a player I always mention this. It is one of first things I do,” Collins said. “The parents like the fact that we give back to the community and they know coming in it is expected of the players.”

