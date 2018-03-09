Ford, Trivette sign with Surry Community College

Callie Trivette signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Trivette was a three-year varsity volleyball player at Starmount. During her senior year, Trivette averaged several blocks and kills for the Rams, and was also named an All-Conference player. At the signing, front row from left was, Todd Trivette, Callie Trivette, and Carrie Trivette. Back row from left, Starmount Principal Cody Hemric, SCC Volleyball Coach Jan Kiser, Starmount volleyball coach Jon Symons, and Starmount Athletic Director Scott Johnson.

Starmount volleyball player, Chloe Ford, signed her National Letter of Intent to play Volleyball at Surry Community College starting this Fall. Ford was a four-year varsity volleyball player at Starmount. During her time at Starmount, Ford was a multi-award winning athlete, and her senior volleyball season saw her named All-Conference. At the signing, front row from left was, Joel Ford, Chloe Ford, and Shannon Ford. Back row from left, Starmount Principal Cody Hemric, SCC Volleyball Coach Jan Kiser, Starmount volleyball coach Jon Symons, and Starmount Athletic Director Scott Johnson.