Forbush spring sports schedules

Spring sports are just around the corner, and the Forbush Falcons have released their schedules for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.

Baseball

Feb. 28: Forbush at Starmount – 6:30 p.m.

March 2: West Forsyth at Forbush

March 7: Forbush at North Iredell

March 9: Starmount at Forbush

March 10: Forbush at Mount Tabor

March 13: Forbush at North Surry

March 16: North Surry at Forbush

March 17: East Surry vs. Forbush – South Stokes Jamboree

March 19: Forbush at East Wilkes

March 20: Carver at Forbush – Double Header

March 21: North Forsyth at Forbush

March 27: Forbush at Atkins

March 28: Forbush at Davie

March 29: Forbush at Atkins

April 11: Forbush at Surry Central

April 12: Forbush at West Davidson

April 13: Surry Central at Forbush

April 17: Forbush at Walkertown

April 20: Walkertown at Forbush

April 24: West Stokes at Forbush

April 27: Forbush at West Stokes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Secound Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Softball

Feb. 28: East Surry at Forbush

March 2: Forbush at Davie

March 6: Wilkes Central at Forbush

March 7: Northwest Guilford at Forbush

March 9: Starmount at Forbush

March 13: Carver at Forbush

March 14: Forbush at South Caldwell

March 16: West Forsyth at Forbush

March 19: Glenn at Forbush

March 20: North Surry at Forbush

March 23: Forbush at Surry Central

March 27: Forbush at Walkertown

March 28: Atkins at Forbush

March 30: West Stokes at Forbush

April 9: Forbush at South Stokes

April 17: Surry Central at Forbush

April 20: Walkertown at Forbush

April 24: Forbush at West Stokes

April 27: Forbush at Atkins

May 9: First Round

May 12: Secound Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Soccer

March 6: East Surry at Forbush

March 13: Forbush at Glenn

March 15: Forbush at West Forsyth

March 19: Carver at Forbush

March 19: Watauga at Forbush

March 20: Forbush at FCD

March 26: North Surry at Forbush

March 28: Forbush at Surry Central

March 29: Forbush at Davie

April 2: Forbush at Walkertown

April 4: West Stokes at Forbush

April 9: Atkins at Forbush

April 11: Carver vs. Forbush

April 12: Wesleyan Christian Academy at Forbush

April 17: Reynolds at Forbush

April 18: Forbush at North Surry

April 20: Reagan at Forbush

April 23: Surry Central at Forbush

April 25: Walkertown at Forbush

April 27: Bishop McGuinness at Forbush

April 30: Forbush at West Stokes

May 2: Forbush at Atkins

May 9: First Round

May 12: Secound Round

May 16: District Playoff

May 19: Sectional Playoff

May 22: Regionals

May 26: State Championship

Tennis

March 1: Forbush at Starmount

March 2: Forbush at Wilkes Central

March 6: Forbush at Carver

March 13: Forbush at North Surry

March 15: Surry Central at Forbush

March 16: East Surry at Forbush

March 19: Mount Airy at Forbush

March 20: Walkertown at Forbush

March 22: Forbush at West Stokes

March 27: Forbush at Atkins

March 29: Carver at Forbush

April 5: North Surry at Forbush

April 10: Forbush at Surry Central

April 11: East Surry at Forbush

April 12: Walkertown at Forbush

April 16: North Forsyth at Forbush

April 17: West Stokes at Forbush

April 19: Atkins at Forbush

May 2: First Round (Dual Team)

May 8: Secound Round (Dual Team)

May 14: Third Round (Dual Team)

May 16: Regionals (Dual Team)

May 19: State Championship (Dual Team)

May 4 – May 5: Individual Regionals

May 11 – May 12: Individual State Championship