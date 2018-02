Starmount spring sports schedules

BOONVILLE — The 2018 spring sports schedules have been released for the Starmount High School Rams. Teams will begin action on Feb. 28, and wrap up in May. Baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and track schedules are below.

Baseball

Feb. 28: Forbush at Starmount

March 2: Starmount at East Surry

March 6: North Iredell at Starmount

March 7: Starmount at West Stokes

March 9: Starmount at Forbush

March 13: Ashe County at Starmount

March 14: East Surry at Starmount

March 16: Elkin at Starmount

March 20: Alleghany at Starmount

March 21: Starmount at North Iredell

March 23: Wilkes Central at Starmount

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: Starmount at North Wilkes

April 3: West Wilkes at Starmount

April 6: Starmount at Ashe County

April 10: Starmount at Elkin

April 11: West Stokes at Starmount

April 13: Starmount at Alleghany

April 17: Starmount at Wilkes Central

April 18: Mount Airy at Starmount

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: North Wilkes at Starmount

April 25: Starmount at Mount Airy

April 27: Starmount at West Wilkes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Softball

Feb. 28: Starmount at West Forsyth

March 1: Uwharrie Charter Academy at Starmount

March 7: Starmount at North Iredell

March 9: Starmount at Forbush

March 13: Ashe County at Starmount

March 16: Elkin at Starmount

March 20: Alleghany at Starmount

March 21: Starmount at Reagan

March 23: Wilkes Central at Starmount

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: Starmount at North Wilkes

April 3: West Wilkes at Starmount

April 6: Starmount at Ashe County

April 10: Starmount at Elkin

April 11: West Stokes at Starmount

April 13: Starmount at Alleghany

April 17: Starmount at Wilkes Central

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: North Wilkes at Starmount

April 27: Starmount at West Wilkes

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 15: Third Round

May 18: Fourth Round

May 22 – May 26: Regionals

June 1 – June 2: State Championship

Soccer

Feb. 28: Statesville at Starmount

March 2: Starmount at Mount Airy

March 6: Starmount at East Surry

March 9: Starmount at Surry Central

March 13: Ashe County at Starmount

March 16: Elkin at Starmount

March 20: Alleghany at Starmount

March 23: Wilkes Central at Starmount

March 27: Starmount at East Wilkes

March 29: Starmount at North Wilkes

April 6: Starmount at South Stokes

April 10: Starmount at Elkin

April 12: Starmount at North Surry

April 13: Starmount at Alleghany

April 17: Starmount at Wilkes Central

April 20: East Wilkes at Starmount

April 24: North Wilkes at Starmount

April 27: Starmount at West Wilkes

May 1: West Wilkes at Starmount

May 3: Starmount at Ashe County

May 9: First Round

May 12: Second Round

May 16: District Playoff

May 19: Sectional Playoff

May 22: Regionals

May 26: State Championship

Tennis

March 1: Forbush at Starmount

March 6: East Wilkes at Starmount

March 8: North Wilkes at Starmount

March 9: Starmount at Wilkes Central

March 13: Starmount at West Wilkes

March 15: Starmount at Ashe County

March 20: Elkin at Starmount

March 22: Starmount at Alleghany

March 27: Wilkes Central at Starmount

March 29: Starmount at East Wilkes

April 3: Starmount at North Wilkes

April 5: West Wilkes at Starmount

April 10: Ashe County at Starmount

April 12: Starmount at Elkin

April 17: Alleghany at Starmount

May 2: First Round (Dual Team)

May 8: Second Round (Dual Team)

May 14: Third Round (Dual Team)

May 16: Regionals (Dual Team)

May 19: State Championship (Dual Team)

May 4 – May 5: Individual Regionals

May 11 – May 12: Individual State Championship

Golf

March 26: MVAC Match at Silo Run

March 27: MVAC Match at Oakwoods CC

April 9: MVAC Match at Stone Mountain GC

April 12: MVAC Match at New River CC

April 16: MVAC Match at Mountain Aire GC

April 19: MVAC Match at Cedarbrook CC

April 24: MVAC Match at Roaring Gap CC

Track

April 12: MVAC Meet at Starmount

May 1: MVAC Championship Meet at West Wilkes