Rams outlast Falcons comeback

EAST BEND — It’s no surprise that when Forbush and Starmount meet on the court or the field, sparks tend to fly. On Friday night, the Rams traveled across the county to East Bend to take on the Falcons. After a slow start to the first quarter and a heart pounding fourth quarter, Starmount was able to take a 57-55 win over Forbush.

Before Forbush made a comeback, things started out in Starmount’s favor as it took a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Charlie Smythers got things started for Starmount as he made a two-point shot while facing off against Forbush’s Jared Hall.

Forbush went down the court on its first possession, but things quickly took a turn as Starmount was able to regain possession and Smythers put up another two-point basket. On Smythers’ shot, Sinjun Southard was called for a foul and Smythers was sent to the line where he completed the three-point play. From there, Starmount found it easier and easier to score on the Falcons.

Before Forbush put in a basket, Trey Dezern put up two points, Griffin Cass put up four points, and Smythers put up two points. With the score sitting at 13-0, Forbush kept trying for a basket and finally broke through with 2:35 left in the first. Southard was able to drive to the basket and break the scoring drought to make the score 13-2.

Although Forbush broke the drought, things didn’t change as Starmount kept up its defense to hold the Falcons at just two points. On the other side of the court, Starmount scored six additional points courtesy of Eric Wiles and Cass to make the score 19-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The first quarter was the only time the Rams outscored Forbush, as the second, third and fourth quarters saw the Falcons turn up the heat on offense.

Forbush was able to come out of the first quarter by scoring 10 points to open the second quarter. Lance Kennedy put up a three-point shot which gave the Falcons the confidence it needed to turn things around. The three-point shot was followed up with a basket by Samuel Crews, which made the score 19-7. Kennedy put up another three-point shot for the Falcons, and Forbush was starting to dig itself out of the hole.

Alex Boyles stole the ball from the Rams and made a basket to put Forbush five points behind Starmount. Forbush was able to hold the Rams until Cass was fouled and sent to the free throw line. The second quarter went on with both sides trading baskets, but Starmount still maintained the lead.

As the buzzer was about to sound, Forbush had one last opportunity to make a basket. Boyles was handed the ball and went up for a three-point shot which swished through the net. The shot put the crowd on its feet, and put momentum in Forbush’s hands going into the locker room. Forbush outscored the Rams 21-13, but Starmount still had a 32-23 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Forbush kept pushing to take the lead from Starmount. With the gym becoming louder and louder as the quarter went on, both teams starting putting on a show. Forbush once again outscored the Rams, 17-13, which put the score at 45-40 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was when things really started to heat up for both teams. Forbush was able to cut Starmount’s lead to just two points as James Allred made a free throw and Hall made a two-point shot. Forbush was finally able to tie the game as Kennedy put up a two-point shot from the right side of the court. Forbush didn’t stop there, as it stole the ball on Starmount’s next possession and Kennedy put in a three-point shot to give Forbush its first lead of the night.

With the score 50-47 in Forbush’s favor, Starmount called a timeout to regroup and refocus on the task at hand. After the timeout, Forbush put in another free throw courtesy of Hall to make the score 51-47.

As the clock was winding down, Starmount was able to put up a three-point play as Cass made his two point shot then his shot from the free throw line. The Rams took the lead back with less than a minute left in the game. Forbush was down by one point and held the ball until there were 30 seconds left. The Falcons tried to go for the win, but Starmount’s defense held on.

Starmount was able to take the ball down the court one last time and Smythers put in a free throw to make the game 57-55. Time ran out on the Falcons and the Rams took the win.

Forbush and Starmount will meet in Boonville on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Starmount stats:

Griffin Cass – 14 points

Trey Dezern – 10 points

Ethan Barnes – eight points

Charlie Smythers – eight points

Tavis Bridges – six points

Brendon Eads – six points

Eric Wiles – five points

Forbush stats:

Lance Kennedy – 26 points

Samuel Crews – seven points

Jared Hall – seven points

Alex Boyles – six points

James Allred – five points

Sinjun Southard – four points

Trey Dezern had 10 points for the Rams. Jared Hall (23) goes up for a shot against Starmount's Ethan Barnes. Griffin Cass (5) tries to make his way past Jared Hall (23). Lance Kennedy (3) was the top scorer for the Falcons with 26 points.