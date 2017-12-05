Lady Falcons take win over Starmount

EAST BEND — Things were smooth sailing for the Forbush Falcons women’s basketball team on Friday night. The Falcons hosted their cross-county rivals Starmount in front of a packed crowd in East Bend. Forbush was able to take an early lead and never looked back as it took a 78-45 win over the Lady Rams.

The Falcons got off to a great start in the first quarter as Nicole Scott opened things up with a two-point shot, then followed it up with a lay-up to give Forbush a 4-0 lead. Parkley Hennings put her name on the board as she went up for a show and was fouled which sent her to the free throw line. Hennings made one of her free throws and the Falcons kept their foot on the gas as they took a 5-0 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

Starmount was able to put a point on the board as Taylor Wood was sent to the free throw line and made one of her shots. With the score now at 5-1, Forbush went on a scoring run that ended after seven additional points were scored. Hennings put up two baskets, while Brittney Gammons put in a two-point basket and a shot from behind the arch.

The rest of the first quarter was smooth sailing for Forbush as Hope Grimes put in a three-point shot to make the score 17-2. The scoring didn’t end there for the Falcons as Scott and Hennings put up additional points and Sarah Hutchens put up her own basket to give Forbush a 25-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Forbush outscored Starmount 16-10 to take a 41-18 lead at halftime. For the Rams, Chloe Ford was the saving grace as she put up eight of the 10 points score by Starmount. Ford was a sharp shooter from beyond the arch with two three-point baskets in a span of two minutes.

After halftime, the Rams came out of the break with a new burst of energy as they were able to stay with the Falcons shot for shot. Forbush put up 16 points in the third quarter, while Starmount put up 14. Ford once again came up with the majority of the points, while Maggie Freed, Skylar Martin, and Wood all put up their own shots. At the end of the third, Forbush still had a hold on a 57-32 lead.

The final quarter saw Forbush outscore Starmount 21-13. Anna Doub came up with several points for the Falcons, while Lakin Holcomb also put up a few points. When it was all said and done, Forbush took a 78-45 win over Starmount

Forbush stats:

Parkley Hennings – 21 points and 10 rebounds

Nicole Scott – 15 points and four rebounds

Brittney Gammons – 11 points and two rebounds

Hope Grimes – nine points and one rebound

Sarah Hutchens – seven points and four rebounds

Miriana Lyon – four points and two rebounds

Anna Doub – three points and two rebounds

Lakin Holcomb – three points and two rebounds

Kara Scott – one point and three rebounds

Starmount stats:

Chloe Ford – 28 points and four rebounds

Skylar Martin – five points and two rebounds

Taylor Wood – five points and four rebounds

Maggie Freed – four points and one rebound

Tecora Manns – three points and three rebounds

