Starmount basketball splits games against South Stokes

Starmount basketball traveled to South Stokes on Dec. 4 to take on the Sauras. The Rams were able to win the girl’s game, while falling in the boy’s game.

Lady Rams earn first win of the season

Starmount traveled to South Stokes on Tuesday and took its first win, 50-47.

The Sauras jumped out to an early lead 5-2 lead, but the Rams chipped away and converted a basket as time expired for a 13-11 lead after one quarter of play.

The Rams extended their lead in the second period to 22-17 with 3:42 left before the half. South went on an 8-3 run and tied the score at 25. Before the half, Starmount scored a layup and lead 27-25 at the break. South Stokes came out in the third quarter and took a 38-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams began the last period on a 10-2 run that helped them jump back ahead 44-40. The Sauras regained possession and called a timeout with 55 seconds left. A turnover by South gave the ball back to Starmount and Chloe Ford hit a three-pointer with 38 seconds left giving the Rams a three-point lead. Starmount was able to hang on and took a 50-47 win.

Starmount moves to 1-3 overall, the Rams will host Elkin on Tuesday night. Results were not available by press deadline.

Rams and Sauras head to double overtime

Starmount and South Stokes didn’t disappoint a crowded gym, when they tipped off an early season top 10 match-up in basketball. The Rams and the Sauras put up a tough fight as the game went into double-overtime. The Sauras were able to pull off a 66-64 win in the non-conference battle.

The Sauras looked to take control early in the game when they dashed to a 6-2 lead on four made free throws and an offensive put back. The Sauras took a 16-15 lead after the first eight minutes were played.

Both teams battled back and forth in the second period. The Rams took their first lead of the game with 3:16 showing on the clock on a bucket by Travis Bridges. Bowen helped South regain its advantage before the half on a free throw and a jump shot. The Sauras led 29-25 at the break.

South came out of the locker room and took its largest lead of the game at 36-29 on another offensive rebound by Bowen with 5:17 left in the period. The Sauras kept the Rams at bay when Bowen hit another shot with 12 seconds left in the quarter, giving the home team a 42-35 lead. Starmount’s star guard, Trey Dezern, raced down the court and nailed his third three-pointer of the period as the clock expired.

The Sauras looked to blow the game open in the fourth quarter when they took their largest lead of the contest at 49-41 with 6:17 left. A three-pointer and a timeout by the visitors sparked a 9-2 run which included a technical foul on the home team that cut the lead to 51-50 with 4:38 showing on the clock. With South Stokes leading 55-53, the Rams’ Charlie Smythers made a layup with no time showing to send the game to its first overtime.

There was very little scoring in the first overtime and it ended knotted 58-58. The Sauras jumped out to a two-point lead in the second extra period, and never trailed again. The Sauras took a 66-64 win.

Starmount moves to 2-1 overall, the Rams will host Elkin on Tuesday night. Results were not available by press deadline.

Travis Bridges (35) goes up to block a South Stokes shot. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-Ben-Bowen-CL-2.jpg Travis Bridges (35) goes up to block a South Stokes shot. Courtesy of Charles Leftwich Chloe Ford (15) goes up against a South Stokes player. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SS-Tatyana-Childress-CL.jpg Chloe Ford (15) goes up against a South Stokes player. Courtesy of Charles Leftwich